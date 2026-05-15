Ed Sheeran, Martin Garrix release long-shelved collab ‘Repeat It’

Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix’s duet has finally been released. The singer dropped their collaboration titled Repeat It, on Thursday, May 14.

Martin, whilst announcing the song, shared the statement and noted, “To be announcing and releasing this single around my 30th birthday feels incredibly special.. honestly the best gift I could’ve wished for”.

He continued further, “We actually started this song 12 years ago in Nashville, and for the longest time, I genuinely thought it would never be an official release. So to finally be here now feels really surreal, and I couldn’t be more excited for people to hear the new version.”

Martin then praised Ed as an “incredible human and artist.” He also noted, “Working with Ed has been so much fun. He’s an incredible human, artist, but also one of my dear friends from the industry”.

“We’ve shared so many cool memories over the years. I’m really proud that we finally get to release this together, this song means a lot to both of us!” added Martin.