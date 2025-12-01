Ed Sheeran reveals friendship status with Taylor swift after engagement mishap

Ed Sheeran is setting the record straight on where he and Taylor Swift stand after he discovered her engagement through social media.

During an interview with Access Hollywood for his new Netflix special, One Shot with Ed Sheeran, the 34-year-old singer revealed that there was no drama between the longtime friends.

“My way of viewing it is like, me and Taylor are mates, and I will see her. And I saw her a week after that happened. So, I did that interview and then I saw her,” he said, referring to his appearance at SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series in September where he revealed that he found out about Swift’s engagement in the same way the rest of the world did.

Ed Sheeran further shared, “When I saw Taylor we had like a four-hour catch-up and it’s life stuff, rather than … you know what I mean.”

The Perfect singer also gushed over his and Swift’s decade long friendship which began in 2012 after he served as the opening act on her Red Tour.

“I’m not self-conscious about my relationship with her. We’ve been friends for very, very many years. We’re super close and we see each other when we see each other. When we see each other. we lock back into where we left off,” he shared.

Previously, Taylor Swift herself addressed the mix-up, joking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that because Ed Sheeran has no phone, she couldn’t tell him about the engagement.