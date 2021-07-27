Ed Sheeran says he almost quit music after his daughter’s birth

Ed Sheeran has had a wildly successful career in music but all his successes paled after he found himself directionless after the birth of his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Talking to SiriusXM, Sheeran shared that he seriously considered hanging his guitar up after daughter Lyra was born in September 2020 just as he was reeling from the mega-success of his 2017 album Divide and the record-breaking tours that followed.

The 30-year-old Shape Of You hitmaker, who had taken a backseat in his career after the Divide era, said, “In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person.”

“And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, ‘That’s it, this is me, I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore,” he added.

Thankfully for his fans, the A-Team singer realised that it was more important for his daughter to grow up with parents that had a good work ethic.

“I think it’s more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have the work ethic… and love creating and enjoy their jobs and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed,” he shared.

He also opened up about feeling particularly directionless after deciding to get back to music but seems to have since found his way back – he released his latest track Bad Habits just last month.