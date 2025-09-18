Ed Sheeran says he turned down offer to perform in space

British music star Ed Sheeran claims he was offered to perform at the first-ever gig in space, but turned down the opportunity.

In his latest radio show appearance, Ed Sheeran, 34, who recently released his eighth studio album , shared that he was offered the opportunity to perform for the ‘first gig in space’, which he turned down. However, the Grammy-winning singer had his valid reason for it.

“It terrifies me,” Sheeran reasoned.

He continued to explain, “I want to go to space when it’s like flying to France, and 40,000 people have done it, and you can just book it online. I don’t want to be a guinea pig for that, because it still is dangerous.”

“I’m not going to risk that for a Guinness World Record something or other. I’m not going to risk my kids not having a dad,” added the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker, who shares two daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.