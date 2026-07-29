Ed Sheeran shares story behind his collaboration with KATSEYE

Ed Sheeran has revealed how his admiration for KATSEYE turned into a creative collaboration, with the British singer-songwriter co-writing the group’s latest single, Animal.

Days after the track’s release, Sheeran shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, explaining how he first became a fan of the global girl group after hearing their song Gnarly while travelling in Mexico.

“I heard @katseyeworld’s song Gnarly last year when I was in Mexico and loved it,” Sheeran wrote. “Said I was a fan and reached out to them to see if I could write them a song. We’ve created Animal together, go check it out gang and hope you all love it.”

The video offered fans a glimpse into the songwriting process, with Sheeran seen performing the chorus and explaining the meaning behind the lyrics before KATSEYE members entered the studio to record their vocals.

“As in like, this is the only time that people ever see this side of you that I see,” Sheeran said while discussing the song’s central theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

KATSEYE released Animal on 24 July alongside an official music video featuring a special appearance by actress Demi Moore.

The song will appear on KATSEYE’s upcoming EP, WILD, which is scheduled for release on 14 August.

Ed Sheeran is set to resume the North American leg of his Loop Tour on 1 August with a performance in Seattle.