Ed Sheeran shares update on wife Cherry’s health after cancer surgery

Ed Sheeran has shared an emotional update about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, after a frightening health scare that unfolded during her pregnancy.

Speaking on the podcast Friends Keep Secrets with Benny Blanco and others, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on some of the best and worst moments of his life. While he described his 2019 wedding to Seaborn as one of his happiest days, he said one of the most difficult moments came in early 2022 when he learned she had a tumor.

According to Sheeran, Seaborn was six months pregnant with their second child at the time of the diagnosis. Doctors told the couple that surgery could not be performed until after the baby was born, forcing them to wait while navigating the rest of the pregnancy under intense stress.

The singer later shared that Seaborn underwent surgery after the birth of their daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran. Thankfully, the operation was successful and she has since recovered.

“She’s fine, she had the operation,” he shared. “She was pregnant at the time. That’s why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumor after the birth of our second child. And thankfully — touch wood — totally fine.”

“It was f—ing scary,” he admitted during the conversation.

Ed Sheeran first publicly revealed Cherry Seaborn’s diagnosis in the 2023 Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All. In the film, the couple reflected on how the experience forced them to confront difficult emotions and uncertainties about the future.