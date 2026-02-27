Ed Sheeran takes down Chris Hemsworth in playful arm-wrestling battle: Watch

Ed Sheeran has proved he can hold his own against a superhero.

On Thursday, February 26, Chris Hemsworth shared a playful Instagram video featuring himself and the four time Grammy winner locked in a lighthearted arm wrestling battle. The friendly showdown quickly turned competitive, with both stars laughing as they tested each other’s strength.

In the first round, Hemsworth, 42, appeared to struggle as Sheeran, 35, grinned confidently through the match. At one point, the singer cheekily urged the actor to “do it properly,” teasing that he could not keep up. Sheeran ultimately claimed victory in the opening round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Not one to back down, the Thor star agreed to a rematch using their opposite hands. This time, the tide turned. Amid bursts of laughter, Hemsworth powered through, pushing Sheeran’s arm down so forcefully that the singer began sliding sideways in his seat while trying to resist.

The playful battle was inspired by comic book artist Wayne Nichols, who recently created artwork imagining Sheeran battling Hemsworth’s Marvel character Thor. In the illustration, Thor grips his iconic hammer while Sheeran stands armed with his guitar. The pair recreated the scene for fans ahead of Sheeran’s highly anticipated Loop Tour stop at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.