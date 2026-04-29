Ed Sheeran's Fresh Start: Singer Shaves Head and Reveals Shingles Battle

Ed Sheeran has shocked fans with a dramatic new look, shaving his iconic ginger curls for a sleek, bold style.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old singer explained that the transformation symbolizes a “fresh start” and “new beginnings” in his life. “I wanted to shave it to signify a fresh start.

A lot of new beginnings in my life atm. I love it, thinking of keeping it this way,” he wrote.

Alongside his new look, Sheeran opened up about a recent health scare, revealing he’s been battling shingles for the past month.

“Wouldn’t recommend it, but on the mend now,” he said, reassuring fans he’s recovering well. Shingles is a viral infection causing painful rashes, typically affecting people over 50.

As he revealed, “More Latam dates. So so excited for that. Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile. So excited to come back and play for you there, some of my fav countries and cities to play shows in, it’s been too long.”

It is pertinent to mention that the singer’s latest album Play was released last year.

Despite the setback, Sheeran is excited to return to his Loop Tour, with upcoming shows in Latin America, including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.

He’s also been keeping busy, reading Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” and watching “Stranger Things”.