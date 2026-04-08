Eddie Dalton: AI singer tops singing iTunes charts

With 1.4 million YouTube views, 230,000 Facebook followers, and three songs simultaneously in the iTunes top 10, Eddie Dalton appears to be a breakout soulful blues singer. His album ranked third on the iTunes Top Albums chart, and he secured a number-one single in both the US and the UK. However, the gray-haired singer is entirely artificial; every aspect of his voice, appearance, persona, and music was created by artificial intelligence.

Showbiz411 first broke the story, identifying the project’s creator as Dallas Ray Little, a Greenville, South Carolina-based video creator who works for a company called Crunchy Records. Little utilizes a list of fictitious artist names to generate AI music and videos, but Eddie Dalton is his first major breakthrough.

What makes the story compelling is the lack of overt artificiality in the music. Listeners in the YouTube comment sections describe Dalton’s tracks as “smooth” and “captivating.” One commentator stated, “I never heard of Eddie Dalton until I came across this song yesterday. I am now an official fan.” Numerous commenters across various platforms have praised the music, seemingly unaware that the artist does not exist. The warm, worn timbre of the vocals draws direct comparisons to legends like Otis Redding and B.B. King—the kind of voice that makes listeners feel as though they have uncovered a forgotten legend rather than a digital file.

The standout track, “Another Day Old,” has garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube. Observers have noted the irony of the title, as Showbiz411 reported that the digital singer will, quite literally, never age. His album, The Years Between, features six tracks available on iTunes, including “Running to You,” “Cheap Red Wine,” and “Stay a Little Longer.” Following his viral breakout, eleven of his tracks entered the iTunes top 100 in the blues genre.

However, the underlying data suggests that this chart dominance is complex. According to tracking data from Luminate, the three songs that reached the iTunes top 10 generated approximately 6,900 track sales and 525,000 streams in a single week. While these numbers are genuine, they are relatively small. Because iTunes rankings are heavily influenced by paid digital sales rather than total streaming volume, a concentrated effort to drive downloads within a specific genre can result in high chart positions that may not reflect mainstream reach. Eddie Dalton is the most prominent instance to date of an AI-generated act utilizing this characteristic of the iTunes system.

One music industry insider remarked, “The day we hear one of these songs on the radio, we’ll take this seriously.” Yet, traditional radio airplay may not be the goal. High chart rankings generate awareness and algorithmic suggestions, creating a self-reinforcing loop of credibility and downloads. Notably, Dalton’s Apple Music listing does not currently carry any label or notice indicating the artist is AI-generated.

In a statement to Showbiz411, Dallas Little defended his work against characterizations of his company as a “content farm.” He stated:

“Referring to it as a ‘content farm’ and suggesting people are being misled is inaccurate; it presents opinion as fact. Every social media video is clearly labeled as AI-generated, and many listeners are fully aware of that and enjoy the music for what it is. All of the songs are written by me.”

The dispute centers on the consistency of disclosure. While TikTok videos featuring Eddie Dalton are tagged as AI-generated, his YouTube channel—where the majority of passionate fan comments appear—makes no mention of the technology used. This lack of transparency remains a point of contention. Little maintains that because he wrote the lyrics and directed the artistic choices, the work remains a human creation. As the industry debates the border between human originality and AI output, current US copyright law continues to exclude works generated wholly by AI without “meaningful human creative input.”