Eddie Murphy reflects on Oscars controversy and post-speech blacklisting

American actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, believes the Academy blacklisted him because of a topical speech he once made at the Oscars.

In the new Netflix documentary titled as Being Eddie, which follows the legendary comedian’s life and decades-long career. The 64-year-old Murphy, reflects upon the time he was presented with the Oscar for best motion picture at the 60th Academy Awards in 1988.

“Every now and then, somebody will see it and be like, ‘Wow. Eddie was talking s—- at the Oscars way back then?’ ” Murphy says. “I even said right before, I said, ‘I’ll probably never get an Oscar for saying this….’ And I went…. I went and did it.”

During his speech, Murphy stated to the audience that in starting he wanted to turn down the role of presenter for the biggest award of the night.

“My first reaction was to say, ‘No, I ain’t going,’ ” Murphy says in a clip from the 1988 award show. “ ‘I’m not going because they haven’t recognized Black people in the motion pictures.’ ”

Murphy points out the discrepancies in how many Black actors were recognised for their talents by the Academy in comparison to their White counterparts. “I’ll probably never win an Oscar for saying this, but hey, what the hey, I got to say it.…”

“I just want you to know I’m going to give this award, but Black people will not ride the caboose of society, and we will not bring up the rear anymore. I want you to recognise us,” Murphy said.

Murphy was nominated for best supporting actor in 2007 for his portrayal of James “Thunder” Early in Dreamgirls, he lost to Little Miss Sunshine‘s Alan Arkin.