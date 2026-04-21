Eddie Murphy shares joyful family update as grandchildren arrive

Eddie Murphy is celebrating a new chapter in his family life after recently becoming a grandfather.

Speaking at the American Film Institute Achievement Award ceremony on April 18, the actor shared that he welcomed his first grandson two months ago. Around the same time, his family also grew in another way, with the arrival of his third granddaughter just weeks earlier.

Describing the moment, Murphy said he feels surrounded by good fortune, calling the recent additions to his family “a blessing.”

“So all this stuff is happening,” he continued. “I’m like it’s raining blessings on me. Raining blessings.”

The newborn grandson is the first child of Murphy’s daughter Bria Murphy and her husband, Michael Xavier, who married in 2022. Meanwhile, the baby girl, named Ari Skye, was welcomed by his son Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of fellow comedian Martin Lawrence.

Murphy, who is a father of 10, has often spoken about family being central to his life. Despite his decades in the spotlight, he takes a laid-back approach when it comes to offering parenting advice to his children.

He explained that rather than giving instructions, he believes children learn most by observing their parents’ actions. According to Murphy, setting an example matters far more than words.

Eddie Murphy shares son Eric with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, and son Christian, 35, with former girlfriend Tamara Hood.

He shares daughters Bria, Shayne, 31, Zola, 26, and Bella, 24, and son Myles, 33, with then-wife Nicole Mitchell; Angel, 19, with ex Melanie “Mel B” Brown; and daughter Izzy, 9, and son Max, 7, with wife Paige Butcher.