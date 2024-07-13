Eddie Murphy ties knot with longtime girlfriend

American actor and Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Australian actress Paige Butcher.

Murphy and Butcher became engaged in 2018, and have two sons— Izzy Oona and Max Charles—.

They got married in in front of their loved ones and close friends in a small and private ceremony on Tuesday, July 9, in the Caribbean island of Anguilla.

In the wedding event, Butcher donned a corseted gown embellished with lace, while Murphy wore a white Brioni suit.

The 63-year-old Oscar nominee married for the second time, while it is the first wedding of 44-year-old Australian actress. The couple started dating in 2012 and became parents to their first child Izzy Oona in 2016.

The social media users also congratulate the newly-wed couple. “He’s crazy about his kids and his family. He’s a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is,” a netizen wrote.

Another posted, “Tied the knot with his beautiful Nubian queen!”. “Congrats to him terrific looking couple.”, a netizen said.