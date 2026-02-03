Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter announce pregnancy

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are all set to be grandfathers!

On Monday, February 2, Murphy’s son Eric Murphy and Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence announced their first pregnancy together, less than a year after quietly tying the knot.

The couple announced the joyous news on Instagram, sharing a series of black-and-white photographs.

In the images, Jasmin, 30, cradles her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder dress, while Eric, 36, rests his head against her stomach. “Thank you, Jesus, for the greatest gift,” they wrote in a joint caption, accompanied by heart emojis.

News of the pregnancy comes months after the pair married in an intimate church ceremony in May 2025.

Eddie Murphy confirmed the wedding during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, saying, “They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

“They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we’ll have a big party or something,” he added.

The actor joked that the low-key affair meant Martin Lawrence would not have to foot the bill for a big wedding, adding that the families are now officially “in-laws.”