Eden Hazard predicts 2026 World Cup winner, Golden Boot favourites & Ballon d'Or champ

Belgium icon Eden Hazard has picked France or Spain to win the 2026 World Cup with England or Portugal as outsiders. Kylian Mbappe gets the tip for the Golden Boot and the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The retired winger downplayed Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ tag and suggested lower expectations could suit the Red Devils.

Hazard’s 2026 World Cup predictions: France and Spain at the front of the pack

Speaking to FIFA.com on June 8, 2026, the ex-Blues playmaker says he will be following the tournament “with great interest” and reckons “France or Spain” will go all the way, with “England or Portugal” contenders to lift the trophy. He also sees “Willian Pacho’s Ecuador can pull off a surprise run”.

When asked about who could bag the Golden Boot, Hazard pointed towards Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe. “I think he will,” said Hazard to Telefoot about whether Mbappe could win the 2026 Ballon d’Or. “He’ll need to win the Champions League, La Liga, and go deep in the World Cup. But I have no doubts about him: the Ballon d’Or, he’ll get it.”

The PSG striker already has 34 goals in 28 appearances for Real Madrid this season, having won the Golden Boot in 2022 with eight goals.

‘Journalist-speak’: Hazard rejects ‘golden generation’ tag

Hazard has also dismissed Belgium’s famed “golden generation” tag for the national team-a team that also included himself, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, and Vincent Kompany-as mere “journalist-speak”.

“‘Golden generation’, ‘silver generation’ – you could call it whatever you want,” the 35-year-old commented. “We knew that we had a great group of players performing for top clubs… The World Cup is a tough trophy to win. Yes, we could have won one! We had a great run. The squad and the country are extremely proud of what we did in 2018.” (The Belgians reached the 2018 semi-finals).

Belgium 2026: Less pressure, more freedom

Hazard believes that the lack of expectation will be beneficial for Belgium. “The fact that they’re not being tipped as favourites will allow them to play with more freedom and composure,” he noted. “Expectations in Belgium are high, of course, but less so than in 2018 and 2022”.

Belgium has to compete in Group G alongside Egypt, IR Iran and New Zealand, though Hazard stated they are “no doubt… The best side in that group.” Manager Rudi Garcia – the same manager that handed Hazard his pro debut at Lille in 2008 – is blending experienced stalwarts such as De Bruyne, Lukaku and Courtois with the exciting potential of Jérémy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Golden Boot odds: Mbappe leads Kane, Haaland

Punters are also placing their trust in Mbappe. He is the 4/1 favorite with bookmakers to defend the Golden Boot he won in Qatar after registering two goals against Senegal in their opening fixture. Harry Kane andKai Havertz are second favourites at 8/1, with Erling Haaland 16/1. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both rated at 18/1 and 22/1, respectively.

France and Spain are seen as co- favourites to win the tournament, with Belgium ranked as 9th favourites.