Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Eden’ opens to $1mn with disappointing RT score

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney delivered two back-to-back box office bombs as ‘Eden’ debuted at the box office with $1 million.

The star-studded movie co-stars the ‘Anyone But You’ actor with Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, Jude Law and Daniel Brühl.

‘Eden’ tells the true story of European settlers who left society behind to start a new life on the isolated Floreana Island in Galápagos.

However, they soon encounter human weaknesses such as chaos, blackmail, betrayal, disappearances and murder.

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, ‘Eden’ was theatrically released in Germany this April, before launching in the US on August 22 in over 600 cinemas.

However, ‘Eden’ could generate just $1 million at the box office, while the film boasts a disappointing 55 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sweeney’s previous film, ‘Americana’ was released in over 1,100 cinemas last week.

The movie, starring Sydney Sweeney, Halsey, and Paul Walter Hauser, tells the story of a small town descending into chaos when a stolen artifact enters the black market.

‘Americana’ earned just $500,000 during its opening weekend despite its $9 million budget.

The two films grossed a total of around $2 million combined at the box office.

The back-to-back box office failures from Sydney Sweeney come as she is in the middle of a controversy over her American Eagle Ad.

Criticism of the Hollywood actor further intensified after it emerged that she was a registered Republican since 2024.

The ‘Eden’ star has yet to address the failure of her two films, or her response to the criticism of her American Eagle Ad and her reported political inclinations.