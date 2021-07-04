Edhi ambulance driver ‘abducted by bandits’ while shifting body from Larkana

SUKKUR: An ambulance driver of Edhi Foundation has been allegedly abducted by bandits when he was en route to Thari Mirwah from Larkana shifting a dead body, ARY NEWS reported.

“Driver Imran along with the ambulance has been missing since last night,” a spokesman for Edhi Foundation confirmed saying that the Larkana and Khairpur police have been apprised regarding the incident.

SSP Khairpur Zafar Iqbal said that abductors have allegedly telephoned the relatives of the driver and demanded the release of their accomplices in exchange for releasing the driver of the Edhi ambulance service.

The SSP, however, said that they have not arrested anyone who is being demanded by the bandits for a prisoner swap.

“We are trying to locate his last position so that his whereabouts could be confirmed and efforts could be launched for his speedy recovery,” the police official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that operations have been launched in the kaccha areas along the Indus River against bandits previously, however, they have not resulted in fruitful results.

In recent action, one policeman was martyred while another got injured during an operation against bandits in the Katcha area of Ghotki.

According to details, the outlaws opened fire on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during the operation, as a result of which one cop was martyred while another got injured.

The martyred cop was identified as Abdul Rehman.