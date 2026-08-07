KARACHI, August 7, 2026: Armed robbers looted Rs 6.5 million from employees of Edhi Home in Sohrab Goth, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Edhi Home management said today was payday and the money had been withdrawn from the bank for distribution among staff. Four armed robbers followed them to the center and fled with the cash.

SSP Central Dr. Imran along with police reached the scene. Police said investigations are underway. Statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage is being obtained.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the robbery at Edhi Home Sohrab Goth and sought a report from the IG Police. He ordered a complete investigation into the theft of Rs 6.5 million meant for employees’ salaries.

The CM said Edhi Center is a refuge for the poor and destitute, and robbery at such an institution is unacceptable. He directed relevant authorities to immediately contact Edhi management and bring the culprits to justice. “Protection of citizens’ lives and property is the government’s top priority,” the CM said.

Sindh Interior Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar also took notice and sought a detailed report from the Additional IG Karachi. He ordered immediate arrest of those involved in looting Rs 6.5 million from Edhi Home employees.

Lanjar said police should use modern technology and CCTV to trace the suspects and ensure early recovery of the looted amount. “Edhi Foundation is a respectable welfare organization serving humanity. Those who target such institutions deserve no leniency,” he said. He directed concerned police officers to immediately contact Edhi management and get details.