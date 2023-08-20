Edible items’ rates skyrocketing in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pries of edible items are skyrocketing in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting sources.

Market sources said that the 15kg flour bag price reached Rs2,300, while sugar is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

The sources further say per dozen eggs have reached Rs300 from an earlier rate of Rs280. Rates of different pulses, ghee, and cooking oil have also increased following the recent increase in fuel prices.

Read more: Pakistan’s weekly inflation jumps to 27.5 per cent

The short-term inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), continues to rise with a year-on-year increase of 27.57 per cent for the week ending on Aug 17, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) official data showed.

On a week-on-week basis, the short-term inflation, rose 0.78pc, and shows no signs of slowing down, causing concern for economists and consumers alike.

According to data, the Combined Index was at 275.57 compared to 273.43 on August 10, 2023, while the index was recorded at 216.02 a year ago, on Aug 18, 2022.

Out of 51 items, the average price of 32 items increased, 7 items decreased, and 12 items remained stable.