Edoardo breaks silence with family-first message amid rumors

In a rare look into his personal life, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi emphasized that quality time with his wife Princess Beatrice and their children is paramount.

Speaking in a Q&A session with the Gentleman’s Journal during a summer event at Blenheim Palace, the 42-year-old property developer discussed how he practices winding down, traveling and the values he holds highest.

When asked to describe his ideal day away, he pointed to prioritizing loved ones over all distractions.

“Getting off the beaten track, switching out of emails and news and getting to spend with my family,” the couple’s children’s father answered in the interview.

He held the same opinion when questioned on what the idea of true luxury is for him. “Experiences, travelling and time with family,” he simple explained, adding that “getting unwound is having some time off with family and good friends”.

Setting the record straight on relationship rumors

Although he never explicitly addressed the tabloids, the well-spoken nature of these remarks were in a subtle act of pushing back against constant rumors which speculated on strain on his marriage.

Rumours of marriage difficulties were widely spread back in January 2026. His friends later explained that he was often working and with family which gave the couple an appearance of “having space”.

This year the couple has had multiple joint public appearances including attending royal weddings as well as taking summer holidays abroad in Europe.

Growing the family

Edoardo is married to Princess Beatrice of York since July 2020, and the couple has two daughters, Princess Beatrice’s children, Sienna and Athena. Mapelli Mozzi’s first son Christopher Woolf, commonly known as Wolfie, was with his ex-girlfriend, designer Dara Huang.

His mindset to include family in everything can be further observed throughout the rest of his wider royal circle. The property developer was one of the first to congratulate his sister-in-law Princess Eugenie with his spouse Jack Brooksbanks for their newborn daughter leaving the newly married couple with an appreciative message on Eugenie’s social media share.