Edoardo Mapelli break silence about her marriage split rumours

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has ended marriage speculation with a public declaration for Princess Beatrice’s 38th birthday. The millionaire’s partner took to social media yesterday morning and posted a picture showing the loved-up pair enjoying a low-key moment by the sea at sunset.

Alongside the caption, ‘Happy birthday my love’ the post was signed ‘E, W, S, A’- referring to Eduardo, his ten year old son Christopher Woolf (aka ‘Wolfie’) and their two young children, Sienna and Athena.

Counters weeks of speculation The warm post comes just weeks after tabloid news raised questions about the stability of the couple’s six-year relationship.

Explanations from close friends suggest that Edoardo’s regular travel to the far corners of the globe on behalf of his property development company, along with constant press attention focused upon his wife’s mother and father, Prince Andrew and Fergie, have put stress on the marriage.

Close friends, however, said the opposite and asserted that the couple were as good as gold. “Time with Family is My Biggest Luxury”In a recent interview with The Gentleman’s Journal Eduardo mentioned his priorities in life and a healthy way to recharge from work.

While answering a question about the most important part of his day outside of his profession, the 42-year-old said that ‘home is more important than publicity,’ noting that his ‘biggest luxury’ was ‘getting off the beaten track, disconnecting from emails and news, and spending time with my family’.

Their Family Life Growing Strong The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at Windsor in July 2020 and have always put on a public show of united togetherness.

Edoardo has a track record of posting loving messages for his wife on all special occasions. Previous birthday posts saw Eduardo praise his ‘world’s best wife’ and mother to his ‘mixed’ family unit.