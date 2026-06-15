Edoardo speaks out on solo trips during Princess Beatrice's 'Challenging Time'

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has broken his silence on his regular solo business trips while his wife has faced what has been described by friends as ‘an exceptionally challenging period’.

Why Edoardo says his travel is ‘completely normal’

The 42-year-old property developer told The Mail on Sunday: “As you well know, it is completely normal for a business owner to travel for work. It happens in every industry.”

His defence comes after he was criticized for jetting off on a number of trips during Beatrice’s difficult time as she navigated the aftermath of her father’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s file. The King and Sarah Ferguson have been heavily criticized and it has emerged that the latter has been stripped of her Royal titles.

Timeline of the solo trips and the public scrutiny

It was in January this year that Edoardo undertook a three week trip to Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida, for business with Holly Payne. It was noted at the time that he enjoyed wines with colleague on his Instagram feed while the Princess stayed in the UK looking after the couple’s children, Sienna, three, and Athena, one. Two weeks ago, Piers Morgan revealed Edoardo was seen dining at Le Club 55 in St. Tropez with Amanda Holden and Kelly Brook and has confirmed they were later reunited by nutritionist Gabriela Peacock for a trip on the French Riviera.

Marital rumours vs. Friends’ defence

Speculation about marital problems were fueled by reports in The Mail on Sunday that ‘things haven’t been great’ and that Edo seemed ‘distracted by work and travel’. Sources told them that ‘Bea is desperate to hold things together’ during this ‘hugely stressful time’ for her and during her family crisis.

Edoardo denied that anything was wrong with his marriage in his response to The Mail on Sunday and told HELLO! : “The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children. Recent reports that things aren’t good between them are not true at all”. He put on a show of unity with Beatrice at Eeel Sushi Bar in Notting Hill two nights later.

Beatrice’s low-key appearance during the family crisis

The princess has maintained a low-profile stance during her father’s crisis, and her solo appearances to Olivia Buckingham’s baby shower and a wedding in Sicily have been noted. She has been drowning her sorrows in tears said to be due to the stress but also to the ‘unimaginable pressure’ of potential removal from her grace-and-favour royal home after the NAO audit.

A source noted Edoardo is ‘looking for new clients’ amid business difficulties and added: “If this business goes wrong, they might not have much money, especially if she’s cut off by the royals”.