Kuwait imposes strict attendance rules in schools

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Education of Kuwait has announced a comprehensive set of measures aimed at tightening discipline in schools, enforcing attendance rules and ensuring the smooth continuation of the academic year.

The directives were issued by the Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs of Kuwait, Eng. Hamad Abdullah Al-Hamad, following instructions from the Education Minister of Kuwait, Eng. Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaie.

In a press statement, the Education Ministry of Kuwait revealed that these measures aim to instil discipline in schools, maintain high attendance rates, and monitor the implementation of educational regulations.

He affirmed that these measures were communicated to the educational affairs departments in all educational districts of Kuwait, as well as the General Directorate of Religious Education and the Directorate of Special Education.

It added that the goal is to ensure the smooth operation of the educational process in Kuwait.

Under the new rules, schools must conduct short quizzes and various assessment tools on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Grading must be accurate and transparent, with the aim of encouraging student participation.

Implement the curricula timeline and use the best teaching methods to encourage positive interaction, attendance and participation of students.

Strictly adhere to attendance policies through continuous monitoring of attendance rates and constructive communication with parents whenever necessary, in a way that strengthens partnership and serves the best interests of the student.

Only sick leave certificates issued by government hospitals will be accepted during the specified days. Schools are required to submit daily absence statistics to educational affairs departments by the end of each working day to enable close monitoring.

Students who miss short tests will not be allowed to retake them. Absences will instead be handled in accordance with ministry regulations, a step officials say is intended to uphold fairness and reinforce discipline.

School administrations will also be evaluated partly on student attendance and absence rates, which the ministry described as key indicators of institutional performance and effectiveness.

Educational affairs directors will take the necessary measures, in accordance with the established regulations, which may include referral for investigation if any practices are found to be a violation of the regulations governing educational work on student absence.

Educational affairs departments will continue conducting field visits across all educational levels to ensure classes are running regularly and curricula are implemented on schedule. The ministry stressed the importance of adhering strictly to the approved academic calendar to guarantee completion of coursework within the set timeframe.

Officials said the measures are part of broader efforts to strengthen oversight and accountability, safeguard the stability of the educational process and improve students’ academic performance.

The ministry also commended teachers and school administrations for their role in maintaining order, reaffirming its support for the education sector and its commitment to enhancing the quality of learning across Kuwait.