Private Thames Islands Tied To Edward VIII Go On Auction At Knock-Down Price An exclusive pair of private islands on the River Thames-Forever linked to one of the most scandalous chapters of British royal history-has gone on the market with a severe price cut. Holm and Hollyhock Islands in Wraysbury, Berkshire provided a discreet hideaway for the soon-to-be King Edward VIII’s secret romance with American socialite Wallis Simpson during the early 1930s.

The 2.9-acre property, having failed to sell at 3 million last year, is to go under the hammer at a guide price of 1.65 million–less than half the original asking price.

Property particulars Location Wraysbury, Berkshire (20 miles west of Central London) Land size Approx 2.9 acres, two interconnecting islands main property A five-bedroom, four-bedroomdetached house (approx. 5000 sq ft) Auction guide price 1,650,000 (reduced from 3,000,000) Auctioneer Savills Auction A Secret Royal Hideaway A long time before Edward VIII toppled the monarchy when he abdicated on December 1936 in favour of divorcing Mrs Simpson, the royal and the American held their secret trysts on two islands called ‘The Nest’.

The idyllic hideaway offered total seclusion with residents access only by a footbridge over to Holm island, and with only 20 miles to Central London offered the perfect bolthole from society. These days the estate can also be reached by private drive off of Wraysbury Road and offers plenty of off road and garage parking.

What £1.65 million Buys You Spread across 2.9 lush acres of prime river frontage, the estate, on behalf of new owners for the first time in 30 years, includes five-bedroom, four-bathroom five,000 square foot property.

The master bedroom suite leads on to large floor to ceiling windows that lead to the spacious reception and living rooms, multiple balconies provide breath taking views over the river and for storage outside the estate features ample garaging and off street parking.

Auctioneers also say given how rare such private islands just 20 miles from London are, house hunters should view the stunning, private islands and the substantial river view, and make an offer that reflects a long-term perspective or potential custom refurbishment.

Why the Sharp Discount The £1.65 million guide price represents a 45 per cent drop from 3 million and has been drastically reduced by the seller in hope of a quick sale amid current economic conditions.

Savills said that the combination of buying two connected, private islands close to the capital was a ‘phenomenally rare opportunity’ and its forthcoming sale provided buyers with access to a bit of British history ‘ at an more accessible starting price’.