Efforts being made to appoint CEC Raja as envoy to Canada: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub on Wednesday claimed that the newly-formed government was making efforts to appoint Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja as ambassador to Canada, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the National Assembly (NA) floor, the PTI leader demanded the resignation of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan accusing them of rigging the February 8 general elections.

Omar Ayub also said that it should be conveyed to his party if its members will be listened to in the National Assembly or if it has become “redundant”.

“Please tell us if we have rights here. We have been elected here after gathering hundreds of thousands of votes so do we have the right to represent our constituencies?” he asked, noting that a police official stopped them from entering the House.

He said if they did not have the right then it should be told that the assembly is now redundant.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has remained a strong critic of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and chief Sikandar Raja Sultan, especially after the latter rejected its intra-party polls – which resulted in losing of bat symbol.

Recently, PTI Ali Zafar has demanded the resignation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following the rejection of Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea seeking allocation of reserved seats.

He also sought proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja under Article 6 (treason) of the Constitution and said PTI had prepared a resolution in this regard and would be presented soon.