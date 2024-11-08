Efforts underway to introduce 5G service in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government is committed to achieving the target of 25 billion US Dollars in IT exports over the next three years, hoping that Pakistan would get 5G internet service soon.

Speaking to a delegation of a private group in Islamabad on Friday, PM Shehbaz said the government is working to develop and promote the telecommunication sector. He expressed the government’s determination to achieve the target of USD 25 billion through IT exports in the next three years.

PM Shehbaz said that steps are being taken to introduce 5G internet services for faster and reliable internet services in Pakistan. He said this will also help achieve the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Describing the role of telecom sector as very important in promoting cashless and digital economy, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s willingness to work with the group for promotion of Information Technology, digitisation and artificial intelligence.

The delegation appreciated the government’s efforts regarding economic stability in the country. It recognised that Pakistan has become an important country for investment in the IT and telecom sector.

Air chief calls on PM Shehbaz

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force, according to a PM Office press release.

Read More: 11 companies express interest for consultancy on 5G spectrum auction

Earlier, a total of 11 expressions of interest (EOIs) were received from various reputed consulting firms through EPADS on the release of the IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum) spectrum to enhance Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan.

According to a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) invited bids through advertisements published in national and international media and on the PPRA website.

PTA will shortlist the firms and accordingly RFP will be issued to the shortlisted consultants, said a news release.

The EOI for the consultancy on the release of the IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum) spectrum to enhance Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan 2024 was opened at PTA HQs on 15 July 2024.

The selected consultant will carry out stakeholder consultation and provide professional analysis and advice to the Government of Pakistan for the 5G / IMT auction process and successful completion of the auction in a transparent manner, averting collusion and ensuring competition in the auction process.