Egypt allege refereeing bias after controversial World Cup defeat to Argentina

Egypt’s players and coaching staff launched a scathing attack on the officiating after their dramatic 3-2 FIFA World Cup last-16 defeat to Argentina, claiming a series of controversial decisions from French referee Francois Letexier and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) denied the Pharaohs a place in the quarter-finals.

The reigning world champions recovered from a two-goal deficit to snatch victory through goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and a stoppage-time header by Enzo Fernandez, but the result was overshadowed by fierce criticism of the match officials.

Egypt believed they were denied several key decisions, including what they viewed as a clear penalty after Mohamed Salah was brought down inside the area moments before Fernandez headed home the winner.

The biggest flashpoint came when a goal from Mostafa Ziko, following a flowing Egyptian move, was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up, a decision that sparked outrage among players, coaches and supporters.

An emotional Ziko, who had earlier scored Egypt’s second goal with a clinical finish on the counter-attack, accused FIFA and the match officials of favouring Argentina.

“Congratulations to Argentina on the World Cup; the tournament was rigged, they didn’t need anything else,” Ziko said after the match.

“The referee was unfair, unfair, unfair, unfair.”

He later apologised to Egyptian supporters while reiterating his frustration.

“I apologize to them (the fans). We did our best but as you can see the referee is with them. Congratulations to Argentina for winning the World Cup; it’s clear it’s planned for them.”

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan also questioned the officiating while suggesting commercial interests could have influenced the outcome.

راجل يا زيكو افضحهم قدام العالم pic.twitter.com/AdCU1JUAp8 — أ. مُحِبّ للجَمال (@philocaaalist) July 7, 2026

“We were better, but football is unfair. Maybe they want to keep the world champion and Messi going in the World Cup for marketing purposes.”

Hassan insisted his side respected the challenge posed by Argentina but believed the result should have been decided solely by football.

“At no point did we think the match was already decided. We knew we were facing the reigning world champions.

“Even before the game started, we knew we would be facing a very strong team and one of the favourites for the title.

“But if they had won solely on their own merits it would have been very different for us.”

The controversy quickly spread across social media, with several prominent figures questioning the consistency of the officiating.

Egypt’s Mostafa Ziko: 🗣️”Congratulations to Argentina on the World Cup; the tournament was rigged, they didn’t need anything else.” 🗣️”The referee was unfair, unfair, unfair, unfair.” 🗣️“I apologize to them (the fans) we did our the best but as you can see the referee is with… pic.twitter.com/AC5Y8vC87j — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) July 7, 2026

BBC Sport Football Issues Correspondent Dale Johnson criticised the decision to disallow Egypt’s goal, arguing it contradicted the refereeing standard seen throughout the tournament.

“Egypt’s disallowed goal was completely against how this tournament has been refereed.

Egypt’s disallowed goal was completely against how this tournament has been refereed. You can’t have a light touch where you don’t give fouls for minimal contact and then rule out a goal through VAR for a very minimal hold of the shirt.#ARGEGY — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonBBC) July 7, 2026

“You can’t have a light touch where you don’t give fouls for minimal contact and then rule out a goal through VAR for a very minimal hold of the shirt.”

Journalist Craig Murray also weighed in, writing: “FIFA cheating in favour of Argentina is so built in to this World Cup it’s taken for granted.”

Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite added: “How will I explain to the next generation the robbery we’ve witnessed live in this era?”

How will I explain to the next generation the robbery we’ve witnessed live in this era ? — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) July 7, 2026

Football commentator Terry Flewers questioned the consistency of the refereeing decisions.

I genuinely don’t understand it. If a goal is ruled out because of an accidental standing on a player’s foot, how is Salah not given a penalty? You can’t have it both ways. Either both are fouls, or neither are. That’s all fans ask for consistency. — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 7, 2026

“I genuinely don’t understand it. If a goal is ruled out because of an accidental standing on a player’s foot, how is Salah not given a penalty?

“You can’t have it both ways. Either both are fouls, or neither are. That’s all fans ask for consistency.”

Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq was equally critical, posting:

“THEY ROBBED EGYPT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT!”

The disciplinary record of the match also came under scrutiny.

Letexier did not issue a single card during normal play until Fernandez’s 92nd-minute winner. In the aftermath of the goal and the final whistle, he showed six cards to members of the Egyptian contingent, including a red card to a member of the coaching staff, a yellow card to Hassan and another caution to a substitute who was not on the field.

The fact that Mo Salah with the Egyptian coach and staff keeps urging the referee to review the VAR but they neglected and never did tells you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/bC7b3H807H https://t.co/sUpPTR1FLP — Ipostanything LFC (@postanythingLFC) July 7, 2026

Despite the controversy, Argentina completed a remarkable comeback after trailing 2-0, with Romero and Messi bringing the South Americans level before Fernandez headed home the decisive goal in stoppage time.