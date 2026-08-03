Egypt launches QR code tourist visa system

DUBAI: Egypt has launched a new QR code-based tourist visa system at Cairo International Airport, allowing visitors to obtain their visas digitally before travelling or on arrival as part of efforts to modernise border procedures and help attract 30 million tourists annually by 2030.

The system, which came into effect on August 1, enables travellers to purchase tourist visas online, through an official government mobile application or from self-service kiosks located in the airport’s arrival halls.

Authorities said the initiative is designed to streamline entry procedures, reduce waiting times and improve the arrival experience by replacing traditional visa stickers with digitally issued QR codes.

Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said the new system forms part of a broader strategy to enhance the competitiveness of Egypt’s tourism sector through expanded digital services and more efficient immigration procedures.

Under the upgraded framework, eligible visitors can generate their digital entry permits up to 48 hours before departure through the official online platform, accredited international travel agencies or Egyptian tour operators.

On arrival, travellers can complete the process using electronic payment methods or self-service kiosks at Egyptian airports.

Fathy said the system distinguishes between visas issued on arrival and pre-approved electronic visas, enabling visitors to complete most formalities before boarding their flights and significantly reducing processing times at ports of entry.

Currently, nationals of 118 countries are eligible for visas on arrival, while between 170 and 180 nationalities benefit from various visa facilitation measures, the minister said.

He added that expanding eligibility to additional nationalities would be subject to security assessments, tourism considerations and the principle of reciprocal treatment in coordination with relevant government authorities.