Egypt's Sisi says he values offer by Trump to mediate Nile dam dispute

The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he valued an offer by US. President Donald Trump to mediate a dispute over Nile River waters with Ethiopia.

In a post on X, Sisi said on Saturday that he addressed Trump’s letter by affirming Egypt’s position and concerns about the country’s water security in regard to Ethiopia’s disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

On Friday, Trump said that he was ready to restart US. mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve the dispute over the Ethiopian dam, which both Egypt and Sudan consider a serious threat to vital water supplies.

Egypt has long opposed the project because of worries about its future supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is heavily dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the regulation and safety of its own water supplies and dams.

Sudan’s army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also welcomed Trump’s mediation offer on Saturday.

Ethiopia, the continent’s second-most populous nation with more than 120 million people, sees the $5 billion dam on a tributary of the Nile as central to its economic ambitions. It has repeatedly rejected Egypt’s claims.

Earlier, in July 2025, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced the completion of a multi-billion-dollar mega-dam on the Blue Nile that has long worried neighbouring countries.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), launched in 2011 with a $4-billion budget, is considered Africa’s largest hydroelectric project stretching 1.8 kilometres (just over one mile) wide and 145 metres (475 feet) high.