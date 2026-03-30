Egypt warns oil could top $200

CAIRO, March 30: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to stop the Iran ​war and said fears of the oil price going ‌above $200 were not exaggerated.

“I tell President Trump: nobody can stop the war in our region in the Gulf but you,” Sisi said at the ​Egypt Energy Show 2026 energy conference in Cairo.

Noting the ​impact of supply shortages and price rises, Sisi cited ⁠analysts’ concerns that “the price of a barrel of oil could ​reach more than $200, and this is not an exaggeration.”

Egypt, long ​a recipient of U.S. military aid and support from wealthy Gulf countries, has condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf Arab states and pushed diplomatic efforts to ​avoid a wider regional war.

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation ​Council bloc, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, urged the international community to protect vital ‌maritime ⁠corridors, condemning Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

Addressing the conference virtually, he said Iranian aggression was a threat to the world.

“The brutal Iranian threats ​against energy facilities ​and the ⁠closure of the Strait of Hormuz constitute not only a blatant violation of international law but ​also a direct threat to global energy,” he ​said.

The ⁠GCC, grouping Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, has faced drone and missile attacks. The closure of ⁠the ​Strait of Hormuz has choked off a ​crucial route that previously handled about a fifth of global oil supplies.