Egyptian couple, their six children face deportation from Kuwait

An Egyptian couple and their six children will get deported from Kuwait for abandoning their kids after a family dispute.

A Kuwaiti news agency said the parents left their home without their five daughters, one of them an infant, and the son over financial conditions.

Security sources reported that one of the daughters contacted the Ministry of the Interior about their abandonment. She informed the authorities of not having meals for two days straight.

Major General Abdullah Al-Rajeeb ordered the concerned authorities to look after the children and provide them with food and necessities.

The elder children took turns going to school and looking after their infant sister.

Their father said he left the house four months ago because of his wife taunting him about his financial condition. He added that he lost his job and was unemployed.

The man moved into his friend’s house. He said his pal was bearing the expenses of his children.

Their mother also cited financial reasons as the excuse for her actions. She said she could not spend anything on the children as she had nothing left.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al- Khaled ordered authorities to not renew their residency and grant temporary one instead.

The temporary residence will expire at the end of this year.