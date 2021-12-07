PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Ration Programme in January

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhary, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would officially launch Ehsaas Ration Programme next year in January, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister said that ration programme would be started from January 2022. He said the under the programme 30 per cent subsidy would be given to those earning less than Rs 31,000 per month.

He said that those getting benefits from this scheme would get flour on less than the price in 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier had directed the authorities concerned to speed up the registration process for Ehsaas Ration Programme. The registration process for the Ehsaas Ration programme had begun on November 8 across the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ehsaas Ration Programme:

Prime Minister Imran Khan last month addressed the nation and announced a “historic” relief package worth Rs120 billion to mitigate the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

Under the package, he said, 30 per cent subsidy would be given on ghee, flour, and pulses for the next six months.

Ehsaas Rashan Programme will benefit 20 million families and overall 130 million people nationwide including those already registered under the Kafalat program.

How beneficiaries will be identified for Ehsaas Rashan?

SAPM Sania Nishtar said that the beneficiaries will be identified with the help of the new Ehsaas National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) Survey.

She said the Ehsaas Rashan Program will provide a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per month to each of the 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee or cooking oil.

Requirements

Those who want to get benefit from this program must have their valid registered mobile numbers with their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), she stressed.

The registered buyers will be able to purchase Rashan from the designated kiryana or utility stores on 30 percentsubsidy after issuance of Rashan cards to them.

