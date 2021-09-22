Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship 2021-22: Eligibility criteria, how can you apply?

ISLAMABAD: The steering committee of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme has decided to reopen the Ehsaas scholarship application portal on September 30, 2021.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme chaired by Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar.

It was decided that to receive new applications for the academic year 2021-22, the online portal will remain open for the next two months.

How can you apply?

The online portal can be accessed at: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/#/login. You will have to make an account if you are not already registered by choosing the ‘sign-up’ option.

The need cum merit-based undergraduate scholarship of Ehsaas covers the hundred percent tuition fee of the university and a living stipend.

Eligibility criteria

All students with a family income of less than Rs. 45,000 per month and studying in the undergraduate programme across any of the 129 public sector universities recognised by HEC will be eligible to apply.

In the last two academic years, over 142,000 need-cum-merit based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships have been awarded. This year also, 50,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students.

Ehsaas undergraduate Scholarship programme will support 200,000 students from low-income backgrounds over four years. The total budget is Rs 24 Billion.