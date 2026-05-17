Eid Al Adha 2026 announcement made in Turkey and Tunisia

The crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah has been confirmed in both Tunisia and Turkey, with the two countries announcing Monday, 18 May as the first day of the Islamic month and Wednesday, 27 May as the expected date for Eid Al Adha 2026.

Tunisia confirms start of Dhu Al Hijjah

Tunisia was the first country to officially declare the start of Dhu Al Hijjah after announcing Saturday, 16 May as the 29th day of Dhu Al Qadah, in line with its lunar calendar observations.

Turkey adopts calculated Islamic calendar

Turkey also confirmed Monday, 18 May as the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah, relying on a pre-calculated Islamic calendar based on astronomical data rather than physical moon sighting.

For those performing Qurbani in Turkey, arrangements can be made through local mosques, halal meat suppliers, Islamic charitable organizations. You can also do online on Muslim Pro. Many also choose to donate through Muslim Pro to do their Qurban on their behalf in countries where the meat is most needed.

اليوم السبت 16 مايو هو 29 ذو القعدة في تونس وتركيا. تونس هي أول دولة تعلن رسميا بداية شهر ذي الحجة، وهو يوم الإثنين 18 مايو، وعيد الأضحى فيها يوم الأربعاء 27 مايو. بالنسبة لتركيا فهي لا تتحرى الهلال، وتعتمد على تقويمها المبني على حساب رؤية الهلال، وأيضا غرة شهر ذي الحجة فيها… pic.twitter.com/tIRIrrHeMx — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) May 16, 2026

Other countries await moon sighting

In several other Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Sunday, 17 May has been designated for the sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent.

Official announcements regarding the start of the month and the final date of Eid Al Adha 2026 are expected following moon observation attempts on Sunday evening.