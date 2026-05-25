LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed deputy commissioners and district police officers to inspect buses and transport terminals ahead of Eid al-Adha 2026 in a bid to curb overcharging and ensure passenger safety.

According to an official statement issued, the Chief Minister of Punjab has ordered that fare lists be displayed prominently on every bus and at all bus stands to prevent transport operators from charging passengers above the approved rates.

Maryam Nawaz also instructed authorities to cancel the route permits of buses and the licences of bus terminals found involved in overcharging passengers, and also ordered a ban on the operation of public transport vehicles without valid fitness certificates during the Eid al Adha holiday period.

The CM of Punjab also directed the transport authorities and district administrations to strictly enforce restrictions on passenger overcrowding.

She additionally instructed officials to ensure the availability of cold drinking water at bus terminals for travellers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Transport Department has established a helpline, 1071, to address passenger complaints. Travellers are advised to report cases of overcharging through the service.