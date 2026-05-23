Eid al-Adha 2026 Holidays announced in Punjab and KP

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced Eid al-Adha holidays for their respective provinces, ARY News reported.

Punjab has announced a three-day holiday for the festive occasion, running from May 26 to May 28, matching the schedule previously issued by the federal government.

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a four-day break, extending from May 26 to May 29.

Similarly, the Sindh government has opted for a four-day holiday period from May 26 to May 29.

Consequently, while the federal government and Punjab have settled on a three-day holiday for Eid, Sindh and KP residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend.

The federal government made the decision regarding the holiday timeline to ensure that citizens working away from home have ample time to travel and celebrate the Eid holidays in their hometowns.