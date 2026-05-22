Eid al-Adha 2026 Holidays Announced in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced a four-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha 2026, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the holidays will commence on May 26 and conclude on May 29. Under the notification, there will be holidays on May 26 to May 29, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Eid al Adha holidays will apply to all provincial government offices, semi-government offices, and local body institutions.

Employees and staff of essential services who are busy preparing the upcoming budget 2026-2027 will be exempt from the holidays.

The notification has been issued with the approval of Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a three-day holiday running from May 26 to May 28.

All federal government offices and private institutions will remain closed during the holidays, the federal notification stated.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated from May 27 to May 29, following the Zil Hajj moon sighting at a central meeting held in Karachi on May 17.