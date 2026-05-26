Eid Al-Adha 2026 Namaz Timings in Karachi

Karachi, May 26, 2026 – With Eid al-Adha 2026 falling on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (10 Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH), Karachi residents are gearing up for the grand congregational Eid prayers. The Festival of Sacrifice will feature prayers held across hundreds of mosques and Eidgahs starting shortly after sunrise.

According to the latest updates, Eid Namaz in the city will be offered between 5:55 AM and 10:00 AM, with multiple slots at many venues to accommodate large crowds.

Eid al-Adha 2026 Prayer Timings in Karachi (Area-Wise)

Here is a detailed breakdown from reliable local sources:

Earliest Prayers at 5:55 AM

Jamia Masjid Memon Complex – Block M, North Nazimabad

– Block M, North Nazimabad Saleh Masjid – Near Jahangir Park, Saddar

– Near Jahangir Park, Saddar Jamia Masjid Usmania – Usmania Society, Nazimabad No. 1

– Usmania Society, Nazimabad No. 1 Masjid Jamia Ashrafia – Block F, North Nazimabad

– Block F, North Nazimabad Jamia Masjid Khulafa-e-Rashideen – Manzoor Colony

– Manzoor Colony Jamia Masjid Ibrahim – Abdullah Gabol Goth

6:00 AM Prayers

Suleman Yousuf Molai Park (Former Gol Masjid / Jamia Masjid Karachi Memon) – Karachi Memon Cooperative Housing Society

– Karachi Memon Cooperative Housing Society Jamia Masjid Abu Zar Ghafari – Ittehad Town

– Ittehad Town Zainab Masjid – Jamshed Road

– Jamshed Road Aab-e-Kausar Masjid – Nagan Chowrangi

– Nagan Chowrangi Jamia Masjid Mustafa – Sector 16-A, Buffer Zone

– Sector 16-A, Buffer Zone And many others across Lyari, North Karachi, Qasba Colony, and more.

6:15 AM – 6:30 AM Slots

Popular timings include:

Jamia Masjid Memon (Jodia Bazaar) at 6:15 AM

(Jodia Bazaar) at 6:15 AM Jamia Masjid Khulafa-e-Rashideen (Gulshan-e-Iqbal) at 6:15 AM

(Gulshan-e-Iqbal) at 6:15 AM Jamia Masjid Zubair (DHA Phase 7 Extension) at 6:30 AM

(DHA Phase 7 Extension) at 6:30 AM Several Eidgah grounds in Mahmoodabad, Ghani Goth, and Baldia Town.

Popular Central Venues:

Masjid-e-Tooba (Gol Masjid, DHA Phase II) : Typically around 7:00–7:45 AM (multiple Jamaats expected – confirm locally).

: Typically around 7:00–7:45 AM (multiple Jamaats expected – confirm locally). DHA mosques generally offer prayers from 6:50 AM onwards with several slots.

Eidgah Maidan, Nazimabad 3 will offer prayers at 7:30 AM

Qadri Masjid, Soldier Bazar will offer prayers at 10 AM

Worshippers should reach early as crowds build quickly. Eid prayer consists of 2 rak’ahs followed by a khutbah. No Adhan or Iqamah is called in most traditions.

Important Guidelines for Karachiites

Perform ghusl, wear your best clothes, and recite Takbir-e-Tashriq on the way to the mosque.

Public holidays in Sindh: May 26–28, 2026.

Follow traffic advisories, especially around Saddar, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, DHA, and Malir.

NDMA has forecasted possible rain and winds post-Eid – plan accordingly.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and teaches sacrifice, compassion, and sharing. In Karachi, large-scale Qurbani will be performed, with meat distributed among the needy, family, and friends.

Eid Mubarak! May this blessed occasion bring peace, unity, and prosperity to Karachi and the entire Ummah.

For the most accurate and updated timings, check official announcements from DHA Karachi, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, or your local mosque on the evening of May 26.

Timings are based on announced schedules and are subject to minor changes.