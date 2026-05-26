Eid Al-Adha 2026 Namaz Timings in Lahore

Lahore, May 26, 2026 – Eid al-Adha 2026 is officially confirmed for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (10 Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH). Lahore residents are preparing for the Festival of Sacrifice with large-scale congregational Eid prayers across the city.

The Punjab Auqaf Department has released a comprehensive schedule for Eid-ul-Azha Namaz to manage massive gatherings efficiently. Prayers will be offered from early morning to mid-morning at iconic and major mosques.

Eid al-Adha 2026 Prayer Timings in Lahore (Official Schedule)

Here is the detailed list of Eid Namaz timings at prominent mosques in Lahore:

Earliest Prayers at 5:30 AM

Maki Mosque Anarkali

Jamia Masjid Chohar Shah Bandagi

6:00 AM Prayers

Jamia Masjid Noorani (Sadar Cantt)

Jamia Masjid Hanifia (Safdar Street)

Jamia Masjid Al-Farooq (Lal Kurti)

6:30 AM Prayers

Jamia Masjid Darbar Mian Mir

Markazi Jamia Masjid Shadman

Jamia Masjid Madni Township

7:00 AM Prayers

Data Darbar (Led by Maulana Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem)

(Led by Maulana Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem) Masjid Wazir Khan

Darbar Madhow Lal Hussain

Darbar Shah Jamal

Later Morning Prayers

Lal Masjid Shah Alami : 7:15 AM

: 7:15 AM Jamia Masjid Taje Shah : 7:15 AM

: 7:15 AM Masjid Bohar Wali : 7:15 AM

: 7:15 AM Jamia Masjid Darbar Pir Maki : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM Lal Masjid Mominpura : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM Jamia Masjid Barkat Bibi : 7:30 AM

: 7:30 AM Badshahi Mosque: 8:30 AM (Led by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad)

Special Arrangements: Women’s Eid prayers have been arranged at Badshahi Mosque, Data Darbar, and Darbar Shah Jamal.

In areas like DHA Lahore, sector mosques are scheduled for 6:30 AM and phase mosques at 7:00 AM.

Important Guidelines for Lahore Residents

Perform ghusl, wear your best attire, and recite Takbir while heading to the mosque.

Arrive early as large crowds are expected. Eid prayer consists of 2 rak’ahs with extra Takbeerat, followed by a khutbah. No Adhan or Iqamah is called.

Public holidays in Punjab: May 26–28, 2026.

Follow traffic and security instructions, especially around Walled City, Anarkali, Data Darbar, and Shahdara.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) ultimate act of obedience and sacrifice. The occasion emphasizes compassion, sharing Qurbani meat with the poor, family bonds, and gratitude. In Lahore, authorities have made special arrangements for organized animal sacrifice and waste management.

Eid Mubarak!