Eid al Adha 2026 UAE: Expected dates, holidays and much more

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is gearing up for one of its most anticipated public holidays of 2026, with residents poised to enjoy an extended break for Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The festival is traditionally observed with prayers, charitable contributions, and family reunions.

Astronomical predictions indicate that the holiday will begin on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, with Arafat Day, followed by Eid Al Adha celebrations from Wednesday, 27 May, to Friday, 29 May. When combined with the weekend, the public holiday could extend to a six-day break, encouraging early travel planning and a surge in bookings.

While official dates remain dependent on moon sighting, the extended holiday period is expected to be a highlight of the UAE’s 2026 calendar.

Looking further ahead, other public holidays in the UAE include Islamic New Year, predicted to fall on Wednesday, 17 June, and the UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) on Wednesday and Thursday, 2–3 December, offering another opportunity for residents to enjoy an extended break.

Expected UAE Public Holidays 2026:

Eid Al Adha:

Arafat Day: Tuesday, 26 May

Eid Al Adha: Wednesday, 27 May – Friday, 29 May

Combined with weekend: up to six-day break

Islamic New Year: Wednesday, 17 June

UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad): Wednesday–Thursday, 2–3 December

Note: All dates are subject to moon sighting.