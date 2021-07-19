Sindh livestock ministry prohibits ‘mishandling of animals’ amid Eid season

KARACHI: Having finally been prompted into action against the brutal treatment meted out to animals during Eid al-Adha season, the Sindh livestock ministry has on Monday prohibited rearing animals on the roofs and lifting them using cranes, ARY News reported.

According to the new notification on the development by the provincial ministry, raising and rearing animals at the top of their houses violates rules and is risky as it renders the biosecurity vulnerable.

The spread of disease via these animals is likely in the urban spaces, it said.

Separately, it noted that the moving of these animals up and down the roofs is done using cranes and the media reports have noted many an incident where they end up getting hurt by breaking out of their tethers and falling down.

It added that all those mishandling and mistreating their animals and racing them will be liable to punitive measures. It has directed commissioner Karachi to undertake the implementation of the same.

Covid fourth wave: Sindh govt issues guidelines for Eid ul adha

On the other hand today, the Sindh government issued fresh guidelines for Eid ul Adha prayers and while performing the ritual of sacrificing animals in order to contain the spread of coronavirus amid the fourth wave.

According to fresh SOPs, the government has advised the people to prefer collective sacrifice of the animals this Eidul Azha instead of individual fulfillment of the ritual in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government has identified specific locations in the province for the collective sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha. The administration of mosques have been ordered to keep doors and windows opened during the Eidul Fitr prayers and refrain from using water coolers.