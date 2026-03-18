Eid al Fitr 2026: Early salary disbursement ordered in THIS country

Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa has directed that salaries for all government employees and retirees be paid early ahead of the Eid al-Fitr 2026 holidays.

Under the directive, salaries will be issued tomorrow, while next month’s payments are scheduled for April 22, reducing the gap between salary cycles.

The decision was announced as Prince Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting, which also extended Eid 2026 greetings to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, citizens, residents and Muslims worldwide.

The Bahrain cabinet also reviewed ongoing efforts to address the impact of what it described as hostile Iranian aggression, alongside measures to ensure the availability of essential goods and the stability of supply chains.

Authorities instructed the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to continue coordination with the private sector to monitor markets, strengthen oversight and maintain price stability.

The Cabinet also commended the readiness of the Bahrain Defence Force, National Guard, Ministry of Interior and other security and civil agencies for safeguarding the kingdom.

The Cabinet highlighted the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations Security Council condemning attacks on Gulf states and Jordan, noting it received a record number of co-sponsors and reflected international support for Bahrain’s stance on regional security.