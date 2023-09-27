Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi: President approves 90-day remission for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: President on Wednesday approved a 90-day remission in the sentences for prisoners on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W), ARY News reported.

The President of Pakistan has approved remission in sentences under Article 45 of the constitution.

The remission in sentences is granted to the convicted prisoners confined in the various prisons of the country.

This remission in sentence will not be applied to prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, rape, kidnapping/abduction, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946.

The remission will also not be applicable over the convicts of financial crimes and convictions over losses to the national exchequer. It will also not applicable to the prisoners convicted under Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act 2022.

This remission will be applicable to male prisoners above 65 years age who passed 1/3rd of their jail term. The order will be applicable to women prisoners above 60 years age passed 1/3rd of their jail term.

Prisoners under 18 years age, passed 1/3rd of their jail term, will also be benefited from remission in jail sentence.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (S.A.W) would fall on September 29 (Friday).