Ten holidays announced for colleges, universities

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Department on Wednesday announced ten holidays for colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued here, colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe ten Eidul Fitr and spring holidays and the educational institutions will remain closed from March 29 to April 7.

On the other hand, government employees in Sindh are also set to enjoy extended Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays as the provincial government announced April 4 as a public holiday.

According to a notification issued, the Sindh government declared Eidul Fitr holidays from March 31 to April 2, in alignment with the federal government’s decision. Additionally, April 4 will be observed as a public holiday to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

With weekends falling on March 29-30 and April 5-6, government offices will remain closed for a total of eight days.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.