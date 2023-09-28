Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country today, ARY News reported.

The day dawned with thirty one guns salute at the federal capital and twenty one guns salute at all the provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country offered in the mosques after Fajr prayers. Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

Buildings, streets, roads, mosques and houses have been decorated with colorful lights in connection with the auspicious occasion. Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) being celebrated across the Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore.

People decorated houses and streets with electric lamps bunties and green lights. Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated in Sindh, including provincial capital Karachi, with great religious fervor.

In this connection, special events, Mehfil-Milaad, Processions and conferences held to pay deep respect to the Holy Prophet (SAWW) whose life and teachings are an inspiration for the Muslim Ummah.

Most of the public and private buildings, streets, roads, mosques and houses have been illuminated with colorful lights. In Karachi, three major processions taken out various parts of the country.

Eif Milad-un Nabi (SAW) also celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa .

In Peshawar, the main procession taken out from Milad Chowk. The procession after passing through its traditional routes will culminate at Qissa Khwani Bazaar. All the bazaars and markets in the city have been decorated and illuminated to mark the day.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o- Alaihe Wa Alehi Wasallam, celebrated in Balochistan with religious zeal and fervor. On this occasion, a procession of faithful will be taken out from Saryab Road which marched through its conventional routes and will culminat at Jamiat Roy Road in Quetta city.

Similarly, various religious, political, social organisations and educational institutions have chalked out various programmes.

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) celebrated on both sides of LoC with religious reverence. Our Muzaffarabad representative reports that government & private buildings, houses, bazaars, and streets have been decorated with colorful lights and buntings while devotees are arranging Darood-o-Salam mahafils in mosques, houses, and bazaars.

The day dawned with Darood o salam and special prayers for the prosperity of the country and the success of Kashmir liberation Movement after the Fajar prayer followed by 21 guns salute.

Mahafi-e-Milaad, Seerat Conferences held and Milad processions taken out from all district and tehsil headquarters of the state to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.