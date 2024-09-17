Eid Miladul Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated across Pakistan

Eid Miladul Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated today with great religious fervor and solemnity.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one-gun salute in all provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country.

Today is also a public holiday.

Streets, roads, buildings, mosques, and houses have been decorated with colorful lights to mark this auspicious occasion.

Milad processions will be taken out in all cities today in which Ulema and Khateeb will highlight all aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalaho Alyhe Wassalam) stressing adherence to his teachings and Sunna.

Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organized in all small and major cities to highlight life and teachings of the last prophet.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) urged the nation to follow the life and teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-Un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) to bring peace in the society and country.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, called upon the nation and the Muslim Ummah to abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a guiding light to overcome the prevailing challenges.