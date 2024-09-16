Embracing Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings key to overcome challenges: President, PM

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) urged the nation to follow the life and teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-Un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) to bring peace in the society and country.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, called upon the nation and the Muslim Ummah to abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a guiding light to overcome the prevailing challenges.

The president, in his message on 12th Rabiul Awwal, 1446, greeted the nation on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and said that Allah Almighty had set the Holy Prophet’s life as a role model to guide every aspect of life.

He highlighted that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established a just society where every individual, regardless of their wealth or social status, could live with dignity.

He emphasised that the Holy Prophet’s teachings encouraged his followers to speak out against oppression and support the marginalized as an integral part of their faith.

“Today, as the world faces division and oppression, it’s imperative to spread the message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which embodies love, tolerance, and human rights. He treated all individuals, regardless of their faith, with respect and dignity. Embracing this spirit, we must promote global brotherhood, justice, and love,” President Zardari remarked.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, we celebrate the blessed day when Allah Almighty bestowed divine guidance upon humanity through the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), illuminating our path until the Day of Judgment.”

He said,” The virtuous life, exemplary character, and noble teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serve as a radiant beacon, illuminating the path for all humanity, and his guidance will perpetually inspire and enlighten every individual’s life journey.”

The Prophet (PBUH) through his words and deeds presented a model that how the human beings could achieve prosperity and harmony by upholding the universal principles of love, tolerance, and justice, he added.

In a separate message, PM Shehbaz said that in today’s turbulent era, mere reading about the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) life is not enough rather “we must follow his teachings in letter and spirit”.

The solution to the current era challenges was only to completely follow the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) vision and principles, as he said in his message on 12th Rabiul Awwal, 1446.

PM Shehbaz extended greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Pakistan, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) – the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He urged the nation to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasizing support for the vulnerable, prioritizing those struggling with poverty and hunger, and adopting a habit of helping others.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that it was incumbent upon us all to follow the Prophet’s (PBUH) examples of helping and benefiting others, with special attention to those suffering from poverty, hunger, and hardships.