12th Rabiul Awwal to be observed on Sep 17 as moon not sighted

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the 12th Rabiul Awwal will be observed on Tuesday, 17th September as the moon of the Islamic month is not sighted, ARY News reported.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held its meeting in Islamabad, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, to determine the sighting of the new moon. However, there were no reports of the moon being sighted in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, or any other part of the country.

The Islamic month will begin on Friday (September 06) and Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be observed on 12th Rabiul Awwal on 17th September.

The moon sighting meeting included religious scholars from all schools of thought of Islam and weather experts. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad noted that while the weather was cloudy in most parts of Pakistan and clear in others, no moon sighting was reported from any location in the country.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs later confirmed this through an official notification.

The meeting was attended by members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and others.

Muslims worldwide observe Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.