Punjab govt to track habitual offenders with e-tagging devices

LAHORE: In a move to curb crime and strengthen law enforcement, the Punjab Home Department has decided to introduce electronic tagging for habitual offenders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. The initiative aims to enhance surveillance and maintain law and order across the province.

Under the new plan, electronic tracking devices will be attached to habitual offenders and individuals listed under the Fourth Schedule to monitor their movements in real time.

Initially, 1500 tracking devices will be provided to security agencies, including CTD, Parole, and Crime Control Departments.

CTD will receive 900 devices, Parole Department 100, and Crime Control Department 500 tracking bands.

These advanced tracking bands will enable 24/7 monitoring, allowing authorities to keep a close watch on habitual criminals.

The devices will enable 24/7 monitoring of the offenders’ movements.

Read More: Sindh police to monitor 4000 habitual offenders through e-tagging

Earlier, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon was informed that 4000 habitual criminals will be monitored through e-tagging devices in the first phase of implementing the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022.

The IGP chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi where he was briefed that the identification and monitoring of habitual offenders will be determined by the court.

It was informed in the meeting that the advertisement for the procurement of e-tagging devices was released on November 11.

During the meeting, it was told that the e-tagging process for criminals will initially start at the police station level across Sindh and later be expanded to divisions, zones, and CPOs.

Addressing the meeting, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the legal definition of a habitual offender is clear in the constitution and laws.

He stressed the importance of all SSPs, SPs Investigations, and relevant investigating officers ensuring that data on habitual criminals is accurately compiled, while closely monitoring those in custody.