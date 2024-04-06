26.9 C
Eid shopping: Govt extends timings for BRT

In a move aimed at facilitating citizens’ shopping needs during the final days of the Ramadan, TransPeshawar has announced temporary changes to its schedule.

According to the TransPeshawar spokesperson, the city’s main metro bus service will now run later into the night to accommodate the increased shopping activities

The bus service will begin at 7am each morning and will continue until 12:00 am midnight.

The spokesperson has explained that this decision has been made with the convenience of the community in mind.

