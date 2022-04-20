Eid shopping: Karachi’s Green Line BRT time extended

KARACHI: In a significant move, the Green Line bus service has extended its operational timings by two hours to facilitate the Eid shoppers, ARY News reported.

The SIDLC department made this decision considering the expected shopping rush ahead of Eidul Fitr.

As per new timings, the buses will now be operational from 7am till 11.30pm from Abdullah Chowk to Numaish and from 7am till 12.30am (after midnight) from Numaish to Abdullah Chowk.

During the normal Ramazan routine, 80 buses remained operational between 7 AM and 10 PM.

In a statement, SIDCL official Abdul Aziz said: “We decided to extend the timings of the bus operations by another couple of hours keeping in mind that there are several shopping centres and malls along the Green Line route where passengers would like to stop over for their Eid shopping after iftar and even after the Taraveeh prayers.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Green Line bus service had become fully operational from Jan 10, with 80 buses covering a track of 21 kilometers from 6 in the morning till 10 at night. The buses arrive at the station after every three minutes.

